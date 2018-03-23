Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tengku Razaleigh: BN to come up with best manifesto

Friday March 23, 2018
07:45 PM GMT+8

Barisan Nasional flags are seen along a road in Putrajaya March 23, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliBarisan Nasional flags are seen along a road in Putrajaya March 23, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliGUA MUSANG, March 23 ― Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today expressed confidence the Barisan Nasional will come up with the best manifesto yet for the coming general election.

The BN manifesto would be realistic and unlike the manifesto of the Opposition which was released on March 8, he said.

“I am confident that all the promises in the BN manifesto will ensure the well-being of the people. The federal government has never failed to implement its promises,” he said to reporters after opening the general meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Chiku 2 here.

Tengku Razaleigh said the Opposition manifesto was confusing and many of the promises were beyond their ability to implement.

He said he was optimistic the BN manifesto would be well-received by the people and enable the BN to remain in power. ― Bernama

