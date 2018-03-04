Tengku Adnan: Proposal to set up Federal Territories Water Dept presented to Cabinet

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor said the Federal Territories Water Department must be set up to enable the Federal Territories Ministry to have its own water resources. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, March 4 — The proposal to set up the Federal Territories Water Department has been presented to the Cabinet and is currently waiting for a decision from the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA), said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

He said the Federal Territories Water Department must be set up to enable the Federal Territories Ministry to have its own water resources.

“With the Federal Territories Water Department, water can be channelled from Putrajaya and the existing system to Kuala Lumpur. All these have been studied. You cannot depend on the Selangor State Government,” he told reporters after officiating the Imam Abu Hassan Asy’ari surau at the Selasih 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Programme (PPA1M) in Precinct 17 here today.

According to media reports, the proposal to allow Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory to have its own water department was made so that it could be more independent in water management and not depend on water supply from Selangor.

At present, Tengku Adnan said, the Federal Territories Ministry did not have authority on the water issue. As such, he said the setting-up of the Federal Territories Water Department was the best option.

He added that the move had to be taken as the Selangor State Government was not concerned about the matter and could not discuss the issue of water supply. — Bernama