Tengku Adnan: I heard Selangor MB quitting post

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said he heard that the Selangor mentri besar is quitting his post. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor took a dig at Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today, saying rumour had it that the latter was resigning as Selangor mentri besar.

Tengku Adnan who was responding to the PKR deputy president’s suggestive tweet yesterday, alleging that a senior minister was quitting the federal Cabinet.

“I too heard that the MB is resigning,” Tengku Adnan who is also secretary-general of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition said in a clip posted online by KiniTV, the video arm of news portal Malaysiakini.

The minister also branded Azmin a “big liar” for spreading untruths, insisting that no federal minister was resigning.

“He has no other work. He lies, slanders and does not do his work. There is no such thing [as a minister resigning,” Tengku Adnan said.

Azmin set off a firestorm on social media yesterday with his Twitter post suggesting that an unnamed minister was resigning, purportedly over unhappiness with controversy over state-owned investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his deputy Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi denied the claim and asserted that Azmin is lying.

Zahid went a step further and said Azmin was referring to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, whom he stressed was not quitting.

Azmin maintains that he was not lying, but has refused to confirm the identity of the mystery minister, claiming privacy.