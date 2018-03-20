Tengku Adnan calls Opposition plans to sack civil servants ‘illogical’

Tengku Adnan was commenting on a recent statement by PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir that he would sack all senior government officers if the party won GE14. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, March 20 — Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has described the Opposition’s intention to sack senior government officers if they win the 14th General Election (GE14) as illogical as there was insufficient workforce in the civil service.

He gave the example of the lack of staff in his ministry, Putrajaya Corporation and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He said the government also took in contract and part-time workers to help the existing staff as the current numbers were insufficient.

“...Don’t know their logic ,” he told reporters after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Federal Territories Affordable Home Programme, Public Transport Terminal and Bumiputera Hawker Centre here today.

Tengku Adnan, who is also Barisan Nasional secretary-general, was commenting on a statement made by Deputy President of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir in a dialogue session in Seremban, that he would sack all senior government officers if the party won GE14.

Commenting on a video recording showing Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng who allegedly instigated children to hate the government when he launched a tuition centre in Jelutong, Tengku Adnan said that was manipulation.

He said Guan Eng’s act did not reflect the spirit of the programme which was organised by the Opposition but was purely aimed at badmouthing the government.

“What he is doing is different from what I was doing before, I only wanted to encourage patriotism. I never mentioned other things and I never said vote Umno or Barisan Nasional.” — Bernama