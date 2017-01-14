Tengku Adnan: BN confident Abang Johari can continue Adenan’s legacy

Datuk Amar Abang Johari being sworn in as the sixth Chief Minister of Sarawak in front of Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Astana Negeri in Petra Jaya, January 13, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 ― The Barisan Nasional (BN) is confident the new Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg can continue the legacy of the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Regarding Abang Johari, 66, as his good friend, Tengku Adnan said he was confident Sarawak BN would become stronger and continue to develop under the leadership of Abang Johari.

“I congratulate Abang Johari and I believe he can implement what has been left behind by the late Adenan.

“I also express my condolences to the family of the late Adenan and I can only pray that the soul of my good friend is placed together with the believers,” he told reporters after officiating at the Putrajaya Ping Pong tournament here today.

Abang Johari, or fondly known as Abang Jo, was appointed as the new Sarawak Chief Minister to replace Adenan who passed away last Wednesday.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president was sworn in as the sixth Sarawak chief minister before Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Astana, the official residence of the head of state in Kuching, Sarawak yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile Tengku Adnan said the BN was ready in the event the Election Commission (EC) decided to call for a by-election for the Tanjong Datu state constituency following the death of its incumbent, Adenan.

“We are awaiting the decision of the EC. The BN at the national and state level is ready for the by-election if it is being held,” he said.

Adenan, who died due to heart complications, won the Tanjong Datu state seat with a majority of 5,892 votes in the 11th Sarawak state election in May last year, defeating PKR candidate Jazolkipli Numan. ― Bernama