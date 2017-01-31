Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

Tengku Adnan: Annuar’s position in Umno is up to party president

Tuesday January 31, 2017
05:50 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pic) says Tan Sri Annuar Musa as Umno Information chief is up to party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama picDatuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pic) says Tan Sri Annuar Musa as Umno Information chief is up to party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― The position of Tan Sri Annuar Musa as Umno Information chief is up to the party president following his suspension as MARA chairman.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said Annuar was appointed to the post by President Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“His post in Umno was appointed by the president and his suspension is in a government agency.

“It does not involve his post in Umno, it is up to the president,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

MARA today suspended the duties of the Ketereh Member of Parliament as agency chairman and Pelaburan Mara Bhd (PMB) chairman effective immediately.

The unanimous decision was made in a special meeting chaired by MARA Council Member Datuk Dr Yusof Yacub at the agency's headquarters here.

This was to allow a MARA internal audit to investigate several matters on the agency including the sponsorships by PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) for the Kelantan football team, The Red Warriors (TRW).

Tengku Adnan said the suspension was also an investigation procedure and it had yet to be proven if Annuar had committed a wrong.

“He works hard and carries out his duties well as Umno Information chief, there is no problem,” he said. ― Bernama

