Tengku Abdullah orders disused mines to be filled-up after drowning incident

KUANTAN, Feb 5 — The Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah yesterday ordered the relevant authorities to fill-up disused mines with earth, especially those located near residential areas, to avoid untoward incidents.

This followed an incident where three children drowned in a disused bauxite mine at Taman Sungai Karang Jaya in Sungai Karang near here yesterday.

“We hope the relevant authorities can check on these disused mines, to fill them up with earth for safety of residents in the area.

“If possible, place signboard to warn the public against playing in the area,” he told reporters when met at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here tonight.

Tengku Abdullah and Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Iskandariah were at the hospital to offer their condolences to the families of the victims.

The three children who drowned in the mine were Salsabila Zuhairi, 12, and younger brother Mahathir Mohamad, seven, and a friend, Nureen Ain Juwita Mohd Sharif, 10. — Bernama