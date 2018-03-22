Tengku Abdullah calls for review of Sungai Koyan Road structure

PEKAN, March 22 — The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, wants the Works Ministry to review the structure of the Sungai Koyan Road to the Cameron Highlands which had suffered several cases of slope collapse near the Bertam Valley.

He said the review should be conducted soon before the whole road collapsed.

“I hope this matter can be given serious consideration for the sake of the people who want to get to Cameron Highlands, Gua Musang and Perak as the road is likely to become busier in the future,” he said.

Tengku Abdullah spoke at the project to repair roads using the Cold-in-Place Recycling (CIPR) method at Jalan Teluk Ganchong Lepar here.

Also present was the Tengku Puan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob and Works Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof also attended the event.

Tengku Abdullah also said that based on his observation, several hazardous bends along Jalan Ringlet-Cameron Highlands, especially near the Lata Iskandar Waterfall, should be reviewed as they posed a danger to road users.

He praised the government for having upgraded Jalan Teluk Ganchong, Lepar, using the CIPR method which he described as environmentally friendly and cheaper than the conventional method.

CIPR is an advanced and environmentally friendly technique in treating distressed road pavements. — Bernama