Tenaganita: Light sentence for ‘Datin’ who abused maid sends wrong message

Tenaganita said based on news reports, there was no indication why Rozita was released on a good behaviour bond. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Imposing a good behaviour bond on a “Datin”, who could have been jailed 20 years for hurting her domestic worker, may have social implications amid the rise of such abuse cases, Tenaganita said today.

The migrant workers’ rights group said the Indonesian victim Suyanti Sutrinso, who was 19 when her employer Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali abused her in 2016 in Petaling Jaya with objects like a knife and iron rod, had suffered horrific injuries.

“Yes, we took notice that Rozita has pleaded guilty and might be a first offender.

“Nonetheless in view of the grievous nature of the offence and unless the facts provide otherwise, we believe that the light judgment has sent a wrong message to the public,” Tenaganita said.

Sessions Court judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar yesterday handed Rozita, who had pleaded guilty under Section 326 of the Penal Code to voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, a good behaviour bond for five years with surety of RM20,000.

Tenaganita said based on news reports, there was no indication why the 44-year-old woman was released on a good behaviour bond, aside from Rozita reportedly feeling remorseful and stressed.

“The only effective way to do away with serious violence towards any person is for perpetrators to be prosecuted and jailed for lengthy periods of time,” Tenaganita said.

Last month, a 60-year-old woman was charged with murdering her Indonesian domestic helper, 28-year-old Adelina Lisao, who succumbed to her injuries sustained from alleged abuse.

Adelina was rescued from her employer’s home in Penang last month after a DAP lawmaker alerted the authorities. The young woman was reportedly forced to sleep in the porch beside her employer’s pet dog for a month.