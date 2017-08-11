Temporary water supply disruption in Rawang, Gombak on August 15

Several areas in Rawang and Gombak will experience temporary water supply disruption on August 15. — Picture by K.E.OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Several areas in Rawang and Gombak will experience temporary water supply disruption on August 15 due to the replacement of water distribution equipment at the water ponds in Batu 19¼, Rawang and Taman Melawati here.

Head of Air Selangor Corporate Communications Department Amin Lin Abdullah, in a statement today, said the equipment replacement work in Rawang would begin at 8 am till midnight.

Nineteen areas in Rawang will be affected, namely Bandar Country Homes, Jalan Kuala Garing, Kampung Sungai Bakau, Taman Teknologi, Kota Emerald, Puteri Heights, Taman Industri Rawang Integrated, Rawang Tin and Emerald West as well as Taman Anggun (1, 2 and 3).

Also the whole areas of AEON Shopping Mall, Taman Desa Kuala Garing, Taman Garing Jaya, Taman Garing Permai, Taman Garing Utama, Taman Pelangi, Taman Velox, Taman Bayu Permai and Rawang Indah.

According to the statement, equipment replacement work would also be carried out at Taman Bunga Raya pond in Bukit Beruntung and would result in the whole areas of Taman Bunga Raya to face temporary water supply disruption starting from 8 am to 10 pm on the same day (Aug 15).

In Gombak, the water disruption will begin at 10 pm until 5 am the following day.

Twenty-five areas will be affected, namely Jalan Taman Melawati, Jalan Taman Melawati 5, Jalan K1, Jalan K2, Jalan K3, Jalan K4, Jalan K5, Jalan K6, Jalan J1, Jalan J2, Jalan J3, Jalan J4 dan Jalan J5, Jalan J6, Jalan J7, Jalan J9, Jalan J10, Jalan J11, Jalan J12, Jalan J13, Jalan J14, Jalan J15, Jalan J16, Jalan Melawati 5A and Jalan Melawati 5B.

Amin Lin also denied claim which had been circulated on social media that there would be water supply disruption in Puncak Alam, Alam Perdana, Alam Jaya, Puncak Bestari and Alam Suria from Aug 19 to 25, saying that it was not true.

The public are advised to seek genuine updates on water supply disruption from ‘mySyabas’ mobile application or from its website www.syabas.com.my. — Bernama