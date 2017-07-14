Shortage of car licence discs a one-off, says state RTD director

Yesterday, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai asked RTD director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron to look into the shortage. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Yesterday’s temporary shortage of Motor Vehicle Licence (MVL) discs only occurred at the Padang Jawa Road Transport Department (RTD), in Shah Alam, said Selangor RTD Director, Nazli Md Taib.

He said the shortage only lasted for two hours, from 10 am to noon, following an unusually high number of visitors to the RTD branch, but the problem was resolved with the arrival of the additional supply of MVL discs from the RTD headquarters.

“As soon as the shortage was realised, we immediately sought for the supply of MVL discs from the RTD headquarters and limited its issuance to agents and company representatives who required large quantities of the discs. However, for individual applications, there was no problem,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Nazli said the incident that was made viral on the social media caused a furore among agents and company representatives who feared losing their customers following the unusually long waiting period for MVL renewal.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai requested for RTD director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron to look into the matter as he was informed that there was a sufficient supply of MVL discs. — Bernama