Temerloh MP Nasrudin in running for PAS veep post

PAS’ Nasrudin Hassan has confirmed that he will run for the party’s vice-president post. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― Temerloh MP Nasrudin Hassan confirmed today that he will fight for one of the three vice-president posts up for grabs in PAS.

Unlike secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan who bowed out of the competition on Sunday, Nasrudin will now challenge incumbents Idris Ahmad, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, and Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad.

“I humbly accept the nomination for PAS vice-president for the 2017/2019 session under the ‘fastabiqul khairat’ spirit,” Nasrudin said in a statement.

“Fastabiqul khairat” is an Arabic term that can loosely be translated as “racing to do good deeds”.

Nasrudin said he is thankful for the nomination, even as he acknowledged that he may “not the best man” for the position.

Nasrudin is currently the outgoing PAS information chief since 2015, and is also a member of its influential Syura Council until 2020.

He was PAS Youth chief between 2011 and 2013 before leaving the wing for the central working committee.

PAS will kick off its 57th muktamar in Alor Setar, Kedah on April 29.