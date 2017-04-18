Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Temerloh MP Nasrudin in running for PAS veep post

Tuesday April 18, 2017
12:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from HarperThe Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from Harper

The Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voicesThe Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voices

Post-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battlePost-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battle

Australia toughens foreign worker visa rulesAustralia toughens foreign worker visa rules

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PAS’ Nasrudin Hassan has confirmed that he will run for the party’s vice-president post. ― File picPAS’ Nasrudin Hassan has confirmed that he will run for the party’s vice-president post. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― Temerloh MP Nasrudin Hassan confirmed today that he will fight for one of the three vice-president posts up for grabs in PAS.

Unlike secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan who bowed out of the competition on Sunday, Nasrudin will now challenge incumbents Idris Ahmad, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, and Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad.

“I humbly accept the nomination for PAS vice-president for the 2017/2019 session under the ‘fastabiqul khairat’ spirit,” Nasrudin said in a statement.

“Fastabiqul khairat” is an Arabic term that can loosely be translated as “racing to do good deeds”.

Nasrudin said he is thankful for the nomination, even as he acknowledged that he may “not the best man” for the position.

Nasrudin is currently the outgoing PAS information chief since 2015, and is also a member of its influential Syura Council until 2020.

He was PAS Youth chief between 2011 and 2013 before leaving the wing for the central working committee.

PAS will kick off its 57th muktamar in Alor Setar, Kedah on April 29.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline