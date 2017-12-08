Teluk Kalong homes flooded twice in less than a year, residents lament

Residents of RMM Teluk Kalong in Kemaman prepare to evacuate to safer location after the area becomes flooded December 8, 2017. — Bernama picKEMAMAN, Dec 8 — Residents of Taman Perumahan Mampu Milik in Teluk Kalong have experienced floods twice since they moved into the affordable housing scheme less than a year ago.

One of the residents, Rafian Ismail, 44, said although the flood today was not as bad as the one occurred last December that lasted till January, he did not expect the water level to rise rapidly.

“The water started to enter the house at 10am and our family moved out quickly because the water level continues to rise. We had a bad experience earlier this year where 80 per cent of the furniture were damaged as the water reached up to chest level.

“We started packing last night and moved the items to another house when the rains got heavier. The rising water level in the river prompted us to move out quickly,” he said when met at the flood relief centre at the Dewan Darul Iman Training Centre (DITC), Telok Kalong here today.

Another resident of the housing area, Tini Obang Sobandi, 43, said her family decided to seek shelter at the relief centre at 7am this morning after seeing the rapid rise of the water level.

However, their car got stuck in the rising floodwater and the family had to walk for 500 metres to reach to the main road before being rescued by Fire and Rescue department team and sent to the relief centre. — Bernama