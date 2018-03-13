Tell us your development ideas, MB tells Perakians

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir at the launch of the Publicity and Public Participation Programme. — Picture by John BunyanIPOH, March 13 — The Perak government launched today its Publicity and Public Participation programme, seeking feedback from Perakians on the Perak Structure Plan Draft (DRSN) 2040.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the programme was a way to encourage residents in the state to provide constructive ideas to further develop the state agenda.

“We wanted to hear people’s views and ideas over the draft, so that we can get various inputs from the public in the process of developing the state,” he told a press conference here.

He added that the public is welcome to share other ideas not listed in the DRSN.

“We allow the public to share new ideas as well, but the ideas have to be constructive,” he said.

The Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the DRSN will be held for a period of one month starting from today until April 11 at 15 local government and PLANMalaysia offices in the state.

Zambry said a small protest and public participation committee will also be formed under the Town and Country Planning Act 1967 (Act 172) on each level so that the public’s feedback gets the proper attention and consideration it deserves.

Zambry added that the state government has identified about 650,000 hectares of land for the development process under the DRSN.

He also said the DRSN 2040 covers the development of the state from all aspects including social, economic, physical and environmental.

Zambry pointed out that about nine major ‘flagship’ projects have been proposed in the DRSN, which has the capability of supporting and strengthening the economic, physical and environment in the state until 2040.

Among the projects were Seri Iskandar International Airport, Perak Agrofood, Perak River Corridor Development, Perak Innovation Centre, Pulau Pangkor as a duty-free island and Kinta Metropolitan Rail.

Perak Tourism Development will also gazette Segari as a turtle preservation area and Kinta Valley Geopark and Pulau Sembilan as State Parks.