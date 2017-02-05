Tell Putrajaya ‘I love Penang’, Guan Eng says after minister moots federalising state

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has openly declared his rejection of the Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s suggestion to federalise Penang and is seeking the support of Penangites to voice their opposition to the idea as well. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng hopes residents will rebuff Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s suggestion for the island state to come under Putrajaya’s direct control by joining its campaign with the tagline “I love Penang”.

Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, has openly declared his rejection of the minister’s proposal to federalise the state and is seeking the support of Penangites to voice their opposition to the idea as well.

“We will meet and discuss on how to make Penang safe and secure, we will meet and discuss how to launch this campaign.

“We want everyone to do this [campaign], ‘I love Penang’,” Lim told a news conference in Penang today.

An audio recording of the press conference was made available to Malay Mail Online.

Lim added that Tengku Adnan’s proposal would have to be deliberated and put to a vote by state lawmakers in the Penang state assembly for it to be seriously considered.

Earlier today in Putrajaya, Tengku Adnan called on the DAP administration of Penang not to reject his suggestion for the island state to come under Putrajaya’s direct control.

Defending his suggestion to have Penang made a federal territory, the Federal Territories minister said his idea was premised on concern for the people’s welfare.

“We are not only proposing Penang, but also Langkawi, Tioman and part of Malacca to be made federal territories.

“I urge the Penang government to be more open-minded on this matter, because the Barisan Nasional government is always concerned about the people’s welfare,” Tengku Adnan who is also Barisan Nasional secretary-general was quoted saying.

The minister had first announced his desire to expand the federal territories to include Penang, the island of Langkawi in Kedah and parts of Malacca in a radio interview with business news station BFM on February 1, in conjunction with Federal Territories Day.

Currently, the federal territories comprise the country’s capital of Kuala Lumpur, the administrative centre of Putrajaya and Labuan in east Malaysia.

After flak from federal Opposition leaders, he was quoted by national newswire Bernama saying that his proposal was not to extend Putrajaya’s authority over the state but to help the Malays there because the DAP-led state government purportedly “do not care” about the race group there.

Today marks the first time that Tengku Adnan has indicated that he also wishes to include the resort island of Tioman, which belongs to Pahang.