Telekom retiree fined RM5,000 for transmission of false communication

Screen capture of the 'YB Kamarzaman' Facebook account.KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — A Telekom Malaysia (TM) retiree was fined RM5,000, in default a month’s jail, by the Sessions Court here today for improper use of network facilities by initiating the transmission of false communication using his Facebook application.

judge Zainal L. Saleh handed down the sentence on Kamarzaman Mustafa, 56, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Before meting out the sentence, the judge advised Kamarzaman to think of the consequences before sharing any information on the social media.

“Verify the information first before disseminating it. If it is not true or uncertain, do not disseminate it because it can cause anxiety to others,” he said.

Kamarzaman was charged with using the Facebook application of an account under the name of “YB Kamarzaman” at https://www.facebook.com/haji.kamarzaman/posts/460401760996621 by knowingly initiating the transmission of a false communication with intention to annoy other person at 12.53 am last July 19.

The link was read at Starbucks restaurant, AEON Alpha Angle, Bandar Baru Wangsa Maju here at 10am last Aug 1.

The charge, under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same law, provides maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to a year, and liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

In mitigation, Kamarzaman, who was unrepresented, said he was suffering from various illnesses such as gout, diabetes and high blood.

He paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Norhani Mohamad Adzhar, prosecuted. — Bernama