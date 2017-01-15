Teens en route to seafood meal with friends killed in MPV plunge

BAGAN SERAI, Jan 15 — Two teenage salesmen en route to a Chinese restaurant in Bagan Seberang to have lunch with a couple today, never made it.

In a cruel twist of fate, they were killed when the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in, skidded and plunged into a ditch.

Mook Beng Hooi, 19, who was driving the Toyota Unser died on the spot while Wong Yat Mun, also 19, succumbed to head and body injuries on the way to the Kuala Kurau Clinic.

The bodies were sent to the Parit Buntar Hospital.

In a statement here, Perak Traffic Police Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief, DSP Mohd Mahiri Hussin said the crash occurred at 11.35am. He said initial investigations revealed that Mook, from Bukit Mertajam, Penang was believed to have lost control of the MPV while on the way to the restaurant before it skidded into a ditch.

He said Wong, from Kulim, Kedah died on the way to the clinic.

Meanwhile, a friend of the victims who wished to be identified only as Tan, said the duo had just sold prayer paraphernalia in Kuala Kurau for the coming Chinese New Year festival and were heading to the restaurant.

“My girlfriend and I accompanied them when doing the business here and got on different vehicles to fulfill a wish of enjoying a meal at the restaurant.

“However, when we reached the restaurant, we could not locate them. “So, we turned back, only to discover to our horror that their MPV had plunged into a ditch,” said the 32-year-old when met at the hospital mortuary. — Bernama