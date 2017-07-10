Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Teenager suspected of rat urine infection in stable condition

Monday July 10, 2017
09:07 PM GMT+8

ALOR SETAR, July 10 — A male teenager, 19, who was suspected of contracting leptospirosis or rat urine infection, is in stable condition at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital.

Kedah Health Director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said, in a statement, today the victim was admitted into the hospital on July 9 after he suffered fever, stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhoea.

“The victim said he had gone to the waterfalls in Ipoh, Perak, one week after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“He is now in stable condition after receiving treatment from the specialist as a rat-urine infection case,” he said.

Norhizan added the hospital was waiting for the results of the laboratory tests to determine the actual cause of the infection. — Bernama

