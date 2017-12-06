Teenager arrested after botched robbery

The 17-year-old suspect fled the scene of the crime with the cash but was soon apprehended by bystanders. — iStock.com pic via AFPPETALING JAYA, Dec 6 — A female convenience store worker was assaulted with a metal rod by a teenage colleague working a different shift when he attempted to rob the outlet yesterday morning.

The 17-year-old suspect, originally from Terengganu, managed to flee with the cash only momentarily as he was apprehended by bystanders soon after the incident inside an apartment in Damansara Damai.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said moments earlier, the suspect and the 24-year-old victim were in the shop’s storeroom counting the company’s takings.

He said the female worker was handling RM11,578 in collections before she stepped outside the storeroom for several minutes to tend to the cash register.

“When she re-entered the room, the suspect shut the door behind them and started hitting her head, neck, back and arms with a rod,” he said.

Mohd Zani said the suspect then grabbed the cash and attempted to flee.

“A few moments later, the victim got up and realised the suspect was caught by several bystanders outside the shop together with the cash,” he said.

He said police arrived shortly after and arrested the suspect. They also seized a metal rod said to be the weapon that was handed over by the public.

Mohd Zani said the cash that was retrieved by the bystanders was later returned to the shop.

He said the suspect, who tested negative when screened for drugs, was remanded until Saturday as police investigate the case as voluntarily causing hurt during a robbery.