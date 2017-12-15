Teenager allegedly beaten to death for stealing

MELAKA, Dec 15 — Police are not denying claims that the death of a teenage boy that went viral on social media since early this month was due to being beaten for stealing his grandfather’s money.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said this was based on the confession of three male suspects, including the victim’s uncle, aged between 32 and 38, who were held under remand since Dec 9 to facilitate in investigations.

“The suspects confessed to beating the 16-year-old victim for stealing his grandfather’s money and did not expect their actions of ‘teaching’ the victim a lesson to end in tragedy,” he told reporters after attending a training drill in preparation for the 14th General Election (GE14) at the Melaka International Trade Centre, in Ayer Keroh, here today.

Afzanizar said initial investigations found that the suspects were believed to have thrashed the Form Four student at a workshop in Krubong, here.

He said the remand period for the suspects was extended by another seven days to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. The two individuals who claimed to have found the victim unconscious at a bus stop in Ayer Keroh were also among those held under remand.

Afzanizar said the remand period for the 35-year-old suspect (first suspect) which had ended on Dec 14 had been extended until Dec 21, while for the second and third suspects it had been extended until Dec 22.

A video footage of the assault which went viral on social media showed the victim, who was clad only in a pair trousers, being beaten by several individuals with a garden hose and a stick. The teenager, from Tangkak, Johor, was rushed to the Melaka Hospital after he was found unconscious at the bus stop but died about half an hour later despite efforts made by medical personnel to revive him.

“The training drill involving 45 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel was carried out to test their preparedness in facing the real task during the GE14.

“As the drill will continue until tonight at several locations in Melaka, the public is advised to not worry,” added Afzanizar.

Meanwhile, in IPOH, a similar drill involving 7,679 police personnel from the Perak Police Contingent was carried out for two days starting from yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the drill was the first of five phases for safety and security pre- and post GE14.

“The drills will be continued until GE14 with improvements to address present weaknesses,” he told reporters after attending the drill here today.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, a similar drill practice involving 432 police personnel from the state contingent which started on Nov 9 ended today.

Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff said 400 additional policemen from Bukit Aman and 370 police volunteers were needed during GE14 to ensure the smooth running of the election and maintain public order.

He said that through the training, weaknesses in equipment and telecommunication gadgets were found and needed to be improved immediately to ensure that previous incidents did not recur. — Bernama