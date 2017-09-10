Teen robber, accomplice using fake pistol nabbed

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 10 — A teenager who allegedly committed robberies while using a fake pistol was detained by the police at a shop in Jalan Kota Permai here on Thursday.

The 19-year-old suspect was picked up about two hours after he had robbed a female motorist of her valuables in Jalan Limau Emas and escaped while riding pillion on a motorcycle.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said yesterday, the suspect’s 18-year-old accomplice was nabbed at the Machang Bubok Apartments in a follow-up operation about 2pm yesterday.

He said from the suspects, the police seized a Yahama 125z motorcycle which was reported missing in Simpang Ampat near here recently.

”We also seized RM500 and a fake pistol which the duo had allegedly used in 10 robberies in recent months in the SPT District and Kulim, Kedah.

“Investigations also revealed the teenagers were wanted for drug-related cases,” he said, adding the duo were remanded for five days.

In another development, Nik Ros Azhan said the police detained a 33-year-old man for alleged theft of motorcycles and cannibalising the machines to sell the parts.

The suspect was nabbed in a raid at a house in Kampung Tanjung Putus, Permatang Pauh here on Thursday. — Bernama