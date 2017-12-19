Teen raped in Klang home invasion

A background check revealed the suspect has seven prior convictions for mischief and drug offences. — AFP picKLANG, Dec 19 — A 13-year-old girl was raped at knife-point by a man who broke into her family's home yesterday.

According to South Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in Pulau Indah around 3am yesterday.

He said the girl informed her 46-year-old mother following the incident.

"The daughter was sobbing in fear and said a masked suspect had put a knife to her neck before demanding her not to scream in the process," he said.

A medical examination performed at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah also confirmed the girl has fresh vaginal tears.

Initial investigations showed the suspect entered the unit through the front entrance as the outer grille was unlocked while the knob on the main door was also faulty.

Shamsul said that following a stake-out, police tracked the suspect to a house within Pulau Indah where they arrested the 22-year-old at around 12.10am today.

A background check revealed the suspect has seven prior convictions for mischief and drug offences.

Shamsul said police are investigating if the suspect had cased the house prior to the invasion.

The suspect also tested positive for meth and has been remanded for investigations.