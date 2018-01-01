Teen plunges to death from mall parking lot

Police said the victim’s body had been sent to the Taiping hospital and post mortem report showed that he died from multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height.. — Paparan skrin GoogleIPOH, Jan 1 — An 18-year-old teenager was found dead near the loading bay of a Taiping shopping mall after falling to his death from the mall’s sixth floor last night.

Acting Taiping police chief Supt Razlam Ab Hamid said police were alerted to the incident at 8.25pm on New Year’s Eve.

“Police arrived at the scene within minutes and found the victim on the ground with severe injuries. He was holding a knife in his hand and there was another knife nearby the body,” he said in a statement via Whatsapp today.

Razlam said police found a chair on the sixth floor of the mall’s parking lot.

“We believe the victim used this chair to climb over the wall of the parking lot,” he said.

The victim’s blue Suzuki Swift was found at the mall’s parking lot.

Razlam said closed-circuit television footage showed the victim stopped his car before exiting it momentarily and then re-entering the car.

However he said the victim’s movement after that was blocked by a pillar.

“Another camera showed the victim’s body lying on a tar road near the loading bay of the mall.”

Razlam said the victim’s body had been sent to the Taiping hospital and post mortem report showed that he died from multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Police have ruled out any foul play for now.

“There are no signs of any criminal elements for now,” Razlam said.