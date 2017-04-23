Teen nabbed for offensive statements against Johor Sultan, crown prince

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Tunku Mahkota Johor accompanied by Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (left) signing a plaque to mark the opening of Kem Baharu Askar Timbalan Setia Negeri Johor, in Johor Baru, April 8, 2016. — Bernama picJOHOR BAHRU, April 23 ― Police detained a mechanic yesterday for uploading offensive statements against the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor Royal institution on Facebook.



Johor police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the 18-year-old was detained in Padang Serai, Kedah at about 6pm yesterday with the cooperation of the Kulim police.



“Johor police received a report about the remarks on Facebook involving the Sultan of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Johor and the Johor Royal institution at 2.51pm on April 20. Investigation papers were opened to track down the suspect,” he said in a statement last night.



Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said the case was being investigated under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia 1998. ― Bernama