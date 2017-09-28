Teen hits and threatens mother for extra RM15 allowance

Screenshots of the teenager assaulting his mother.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — For turning down her son’s request for an additional RM15 to his daily allowance, a mother earned the wrath of her 15-year-old when he turned physical and rained blows on her at their Taman Bukit Teratai home in Ampang recently.

The teenager receives a RM2 daily allowance from his mother, who is a wage earner, and it was no different last Tuesday.

The boy asked for an additional RM15 and when the mother questioned the amount, he got angry and scolded her.

An argument ensued and the son confronted the mother in a threatening manner.

The boy’s sister captured the argument on her handphone and the recording went viral on social media.

The 40-second recording showed the teenager, with low-slung pants and unbuttoned shirt, threatening his mother and later raising his hands on her.

In the recording, the teenager is seen raining blows and uttering profanities to his mother as she pulls away her handbag that held money inside.

She was even heard tearfully uttering “sakit” (painful).

He also lifted a red plastic chair to hit the woman.

In the background, a voice of an aged woman, believed to be his grandmother, was heard scolding him.

The mother then voiced out that the money she had was for her use at work.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Hamzah Alias confirmed the incident took place in a flat in the district.

He said a report from the boy’s parents requested no action be taken on their school-going son.

Hamzah said the incident took place at 7am on Tuesday.

“The father received the video from his daughter which he had sent to the son’s school teacher in hopes that he would be disciplined,” he said.

The video was later uploaded on Facebook by a user called Jejaka Sereng and sparked outrage among netizens.

Inundated with calls and messages from relatives, the man feared for his family’s safety.

Hamzah said police have recorded statements from the boy and his mother and the urine sample taken from the boy tested negative for drugs. The woman meanwhile, suffered no serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the Facebook user who initially uploaded the video has publicly apologised to the man’s family and urged netizens to stop sharing the video.