Teen girls remanded for outraging modesty of disabled man

A seven-minute video showing a group of teens tormenting the man went viral on Facebook yesterday. — AFP picKUALA TERENGGANU, March 20 — Two teenage girls have been remanded for three days, beginning today, to facilitate investigations into the alleged bullying and insulting the modesty of a disabled man.

The remand order was issued by the Kuala Terengganu magistrate’s and sessions courts assistant registrar Rosila Nik following a police application.

The case is investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998.

A group of teenagers were depicted tying up the hands of the victim, known as Pok Ya Cong Codei, stripping down his pants and singeing the man’s buttocks in a seven-minute video which went viral on Facebook yesterday.

The video also showed the teenagers throwing dust on the victim’s genitals. The incident was believed to have taken place in Pantai Batu Buruk here.

Kuala Terengganu police chief, ACP Idris Abd Rafar, today confirmed the case, saying the police also seized the girls’ mobile phones to facilitate investigations. — Bernama