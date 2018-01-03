Teen feared dead after crocodile attack

KUCHING, Jan 3 ― A 13-year-old boy is feared to have been eaten by a crocodile while fishing at a river in Kampung Melayu Dit, Debak, near Betong, about 200 kilometres from here today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the department received a distress call at 6.11pm on a boy being dragged by a crocodile.

Following which, he said a team of five firemen from the Betong fire station rushed to the scene.

He said the incident occurred about 5.30pm while the victim, identified as Abang Ikal Abang Suip, was fishing on the banks of Sungai Dit when he was dragged by the crocodile into the river,” the spokesman said in a statement here today.

The spokesman said as at 8pm, the search and rescue (SAR) team had yet to find the victim and the operation had been halted as it was already dark, but would be resumed tomorrow. — Bernama