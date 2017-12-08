Teen earns four-figure commissions with hobby art at Umno sidelines

Naim Hamid Hamidi used mostly oil and a bit of acrylic for the lone mangrove painting. — Picture by Jerry Choong

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Naim Hamid Hamidi has been drawing crowds to his corner on the third floor of the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here since the start of the Umno general assembly this week.

A buzz of admiration and excitement surrounds the 14-year-old from Padang Temu, Melaka as he deftly applies an oil paint-tipped brush to the canvas before him, depicting an idyllic kampung scene.

But his concentration on his work is solid. He has an upcoming exhibition that will be held at the PWTC as well on December 22.

“I have always been fond of painting, ever since I began learning how to in Standard Three,” Naim told Malay Mail.

He related that he gained entry into Sekolah Seni Malaysia in Sri Alam, Johor Baru two years ago and has been honing his art ever since.

Naim said he does not have a particular fixed subject, but leans towards landscapes and has an especially “soft spot” for portraits.

“The past year or so I have been commissioned by some to do portraits for them. I leave it to them to decide how much they are willing to pay,” he said.

He added that his patrons have been relatively generous, offering to pay him between RM1,000 and RM5,000 a piece.

Naim, the second of four children, said the money he earns goes back to supplement his family’s income. But he has no complaints, seeing it as his filial duty to do so.

However, Naim considers painting as only a hobby and not a potential career.

His dream is to be an architect some day.

“That has always been a passion for me, to be able to design entire structures. But for now I have plenty of time to indulge in painting,” he said, smiling.