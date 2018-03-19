Teen dies after falling from train in Sabah

BEAUFORT, March 19 — A teenager was killed when she fell off a moving train near the Batu 62 station near here today.

Siti Intan Suraya Ambran, 16, died on the spot in the 1.30pm incident.

She was travelling from Beaufort to Tenom with her cousin, Nor Shafika Maulana, 19, when the former’s knee struck an upright post beside the railway track, causing her to be thrown out before she rolled under the train.

Nor Shafika said at the time of the mishap, she and Siti Intan Suraya were sitting on the edge of the steps near a coach as the train was full of passengers.

Beaufort police chief, DSP Azmir Abd Razak confirmed the incident.

He said the victim sustained head injuries, adding the body was sent to the Beaufort Hospital. — Bernama