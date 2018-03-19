Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Teen dies after falling from train in Sabah

Monday March 19, 2018
11:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Facebook shares fall more than 4pc after reports of data misuseFacebook shares fall more than 4pc after reports of data misuse

Boy shoots older sister in head after tussle for game controllerBoy shoots older sister in head after tussle for game controller

Salah can be best in the world, says KloppSalah can be best in the world, says Klopp

KL man stabs mother after being reminded to take medsKL man stabs mother after being reminded to take meds

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BEAUFORT, March 19 — A teenager was killed when she fell off a moving train near the Batu 62 station near here today.

Siti Intan Suraya Ambran, 16, died on the spot in the 1.30pm incident.

She was travelling from Beaufort to Tenom with her cousin, Nor Shafika Maulana, 19, when the former’s knee struck an upright post beside the railway track, causing her to be thrown out before she rolled under the train.

Nor Shafika said at the time of the mishap, she and Siti Intan Suraya were sitting on the edge of the steps near a coach as the train was full of passengers.

Beaufort police chief, DSP Azmir Abd Razak confirmed the incident.

He said the victim sustained head injuries, adding the body was sent to the Beaufort Hospital. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram