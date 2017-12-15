Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Teen crashes into petrol station store

By Ben Tan

Friday December 15, 2017
06:05 PM GMT+8

The teenager’s Proton Saga that crashed into a Petronas petrol station’s convenience store in Taman Pelangi Indah, Johor Baru, December15, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Wilson Ong via JB Tracer Facebook pageThe teenager’s Proton Saga that crashed into a Petronas petrol station’s convenience store in Taman Pelangi Indah, Johor Baru, December15, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Wilson Ong via JB Tracer Facebook pageJOHOR BARU, Dec 15 — A teenager crashed her car into a convenience store at a petrol station here when she was believed to have accidentally stepped on the accelerator.

The 19-year-old, who works as a clerk, had just filled her Proton Saga with petrol at about 1.30am at a Petronas station in Taman Pelangi Indah.

Her car sped straight into the convenience store, where it smashed into the glass doors and damaged several items before coming to a stop.

Johor-based Facebook group on crime, traffic and community service, JB Tracer, had earlier today shared photos of the incident.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais said there were no casualties, aside from the driver who suffered cuts to her face, hands and legs from the broken glass shards.

“The case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for inconsiderate and careless driving,” he said.

