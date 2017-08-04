Teen claims trial to incest with three sisters

— Reuters picSUNGAI PETANI, Aug 4 — An 18-year-old from Sungai Layar, Sungai Petani claimed trial in the Sessions Court here to four charges of incest and inserting his finger into the genitals of three of his sisters.

The Star reported that he is accused of raping the two sisters aged eight and 14 separately on July 19 at a house in Sungai Layar, and on April 21 at a house in Taman Ria.

The teen faces two more charges of inserting his finger into the genitals of two sisters — known as sexual connection by object — aged 10 and 14 separately on July 14 and 18 at about 11am and 9pm at a house in Sungai Layar.

If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 10 years in jail and a maximum of 30 years with whipping for incest; and a jail term of five to 30 years and whipping for inserting his fingers in the victims’ genitals.

Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi ordered the teen to stay in remand until the case is mentioned on Sept 5, The Star reported.