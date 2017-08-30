Police arrest schoolboy for allegedly letting off firecrackers during SEA Games football final

File picture shows Police Internal Security and Public Order director Commissioner Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah (centre) discussing security measures to be put in place at Shah Alam Stadium, August 1, 2017. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliSHAH ALAM, Aug 30 — Police have detained a secondary schoolboy for allegedly setting off two firecrackers after the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games football final match between Malaysia and Thailand at the Shah Alam Stadium here, last night.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the 16-year-old boy, was picked up while exiting the stadium.

“The suspect had (allegedly) ignited the firecrackers at 10.50pm while he was queuing towards the exit behind the score board on level three of the stadium.

“He was detained by a policeman who saw his act while patrolling the area. The policeman also found a lighter on the suspect,” he told a press conference here today.

Upon questioning, police accompanied the teenager back to his house in Klang early today and found 40 ball-shaped firecrackers in his room.

The suspect was being remanded for two days until tomorrow to facilitate investigation under Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957, he said.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said police were also closing in on a male suspect, in his 20s, on suspicion of hurling firecrackers at the same stadium during the SEA Games semi-final football match between Malaysia and Indonesia last Saturday.

Those with information about the suspect are urged to come forward at the nearest police station to facilitate investigation, he added. — Bernama