Tee: Johor traders agree to one month grace period to label products made from animals skin, hair

Seized brushes suspected to be made with pig bristles are displayed after an inspection at a shop in Shah Alam on February 8, 2017. Traders are given one month grace period to label products made of pig bristles. ― AFP picJOHOR BARU, Feb 12 — Johor Hardware, Machinery & Building Material Merchants Association accepted the one month grace period given for traders to label products made of pig bristles.

State Tourism, Domestic Trade and Consumerism committee chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said he was informed of the decision by the association president Datuk Ong Kim Hwa during a dialogue that was held to discuss issues related tom products made from pigs and dogs, especially paint brushes made of pig hair.

“Through the dialogue, the association understood the steps taken by the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) to give a one month period to label all products made from animal skin or hair,” he said.

Also present were KPDNKK Johor director Khairul Anwar Bachok and Johor Baru Tionghua Chamber of Commerce & Industry secretary general Chan Wah Yann.

Tee said apart from labelling products, discussions were also held on issues like separating such products, displaying information about contents of products prominently, using National language in the information list and not to misuse the halal logo for products.

Meanwhile, Ong said the information would be disseminated to about 240 traders under the umbrella of the association.

“If their premises are raided within the one month period, they can lodge a report at the KPDNKK hotline at 1-800-886-800. — Bernama