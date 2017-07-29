Teachers with professional attitude support govt, says minister

Teachers are said to be loyal supporters of the government. — Picture by Sharul Hafiz ZamJELI, July 29 — Teachers with a professional attitude in the country will still support the government even when their transfer applications were rejected, says Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

“As civil servants, they (teachers) will still respect and support the government and allegations of them not supporting the government over the (rejected transfer application) matter is not true.

“They respect themselves as educators,” he told reporters after opening Jeli UMNO Division Delegates Conference at Jeli Umno Complex in Bukit Nangka here today.

Also present was International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who is also Jeli Umno division chief.

Mahdzir, who is an Umno Supreme Council member, said the problem of failing to get transfer was not the excuse for some teachers to support opposition parties.

“If there are teachers who support the opposition, it is out of their personal beliefs,” he said. — Bernama