Teachers reminded not to bash government on social media

Teachers are reminded not to belittle or go against the government. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKOTA KINABALU, May 2 ― Government teachers in Sabah have been reminded to be loyal to their employer.

State Education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul said teachers as civil servants played an important role in the implementation of policies by the government, who is their employer, aside from their responsibility to teach and impart knowledge to their students.

“As civil servants, we are not at liberty to belittle or go against the government. We should not say or write anything in Facebook or WhatsApp against our employer,” she said in her briefing to 547 new local teachers here today.

The teachers, of whom 356 would be placed in primary schools and 191, in secondary schools, received their letters of appointment at the function.

Maimunah said placement of the teachers in their own state was in line with the government’s plan for 90 per cent of teachers in schools in Sabah and Sarawak to comprise locals.

“In Sabah to date, the percentage of local teachers in ‘sekolah kebangsaan’ is 84 (%), and 76 (%) in ‘sekolah menengah kebangsaan,” she said.

In 2015, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced that the government had set a target of 90 per cent for teachers from Sabah and Sarawak to be placed in their respective state, in the move to devolve power to the two states respectively, in the next three years.

Meanwhile, Maimunah also reminded the new teachers to practise ethics in their profession and abide by the rules enshrined in the Education Act and General Orders. ― Bernama