Teacher held on suspicion of molesting two pupils

KUCHING, Oct 2 — A teacher suspected to have sexually assaulted his two pupils will be brought to the Serian Court near here tomorrow morning for remand proceedings.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar said the 37-year-old suspect, who teaches in a school in Serian, was suspected of having sexually assaulted two of his 10-year-old male pupils.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 14 (a), (b) and (d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Dev said the first victim was allegedly molested in May 2017 at the student affairs office while the second victim, managed to escape from being molested at the school’s store in August 2017.

He added that the families of the two victims claimed that they had complained to the school but there was no action or feedback which made them lodged a report at the Serian police headquarters today.

The suspect was detained this evening when he came to the police headquarters, he said. — Bernama A teacher suspected to have sexually assaulted his two pupils was detained today at the Serian police headquarters. — IStock.com pic via AFP