Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Teacher held on suspicion of molesting two pupils

Monday October 2, 2017
11:14 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Las Vegas shooting is an act of ‘pure evil’, says TrumpLas Vegas shooting is an act of ‘pure evil’, says Trump

Islamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter recent Muslim convertIslamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter recent Muslim convert

Twin suicide bombings hit police station at Syria’s DamascusTwin suicide bombings hit police station at Syria’s Damascus

Thai netizens slam behaviour of Malaysian bikers in NarathiwatThai netizens slam behaviour of Malaysian bikers in Narathiwat

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUCHING, Oct 2 — A teacher suspected to have sexually assaulted his two pupils will be brought to the Serian Court near here tomorrow morning for remand proceedings.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar said the 37-year-old suspect, who teaches in a school in Serian, was suspected of having sexually assaulted two of his 10-year-old male pupils.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 14 (a), (b) and (d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Dev said the first victim was allegedly molested in May 2017 at the student affairs office while the second victim, managed to escape from being molested at the school’s store in August 2017.

He added that the families of the two victims claimed that they had complained to the school but there was no action or feedback which made them lodged a report at the Serian police headquarters today.

The suspect was detained this evening when he came to the police headquarters, he said. — BernamaA teacher suspected to have sexually assaulted his two pupils was detained today at the Serian police headquarters. — IStock.com pic via AFPA teacher suspected to have sexually assaulted his two pupils was detained today at the Serian police headquarters. — IStock.com pic via AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline