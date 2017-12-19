Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Teacher discharged on charge of causing hurt to pupil

Tuesday December 19, 2017
01:29 PM GMT+8

Teacher Azizan Manap (centre), also known as Cikgu Azizan, is greeted by supporters at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court December 19, 2017. — Bernama picTeacher Azizan Manap (centre), also known as Cikgu Azizan, is greeted by supporters at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court December 19, 2017. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, Dec 19 — The Seremban Magistrate’s Court today gave a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to a teacher who had been accused of voluntarily causing hurt to a pupil last April.

Magistrate Mohd Zaki Abdul Rahman handed down the judgement on Azizan Manap, also known as Cikgu Azizan, 44, who had been charged with injuring the left cheek of an 11-year-old male pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Semarak in Nilai near here at about 7 am on April 6.

Azizan is the senior assistant (pupils’ affairs) at the school.

Mohd Zaki made the decision after DPP Hazeelia Muhammad informed the court that she had been instructed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers to withdraw the charge.

Azizan, who was represented by counsel Francis Pereira, was moved by the decision of the court. — Bernama

