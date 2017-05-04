Teacher among 35 nabbed for involvement in IS activities in Kedah

Kedah Police Headquarters Special Branch head said the latest arrest involved a male teacher who taught in Kulim for giving support to IS militants. — AFP picALOR SETAR, May 4 — Thirty-five individuals, including a school teacher suspected of involvement in Islamic State (IS) activities, were detained in Kedah between 2013 and April this year.

"The teacher, in his 30s, has provided funding and support to IS militants through the social media sites and further investigations revealed this teacher has been actively giving support to the group since two years ago.

"The arrest of the teacher was conducted based on intelligence made by police but he has yet to be brought to court as further investigation is underway," he told reporters here today.

He said two policemen were also detained during that period but one of them had been released after investigation while another one had been prosecuted.

Earlier Abu Bakar paid a visit to the Kota Setar headquarters in conjunction with his retirement in June.

He said the police would also tightened surveillance in the Bukit Kayu Hitam-Thailand border point to prevent certain parties from smuggling firearms to be used to undermine national security.

"Cooperation with the Thai authorities will also be continued to exchange information in the interests and security of both countries," he said. — Bernama