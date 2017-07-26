Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Teacher allegedly abandoned at hospital dies

Wednesday July 26, 2017
TAWAU, July 26 — A male teacher who was allegedly abandoned at the Tawau Hospital and which went viral on social media, died at the hospital here last night.

Tawau Perakan Malaysia chairman Zakaria Abd Rashid, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter and said Khairul Anuar Mohd Ghazali, 34, died at 10pm.

According to Zakaria, funeral prayers were held at the Masjid Raya and the remains would be buried at the Batu 3 cemetery, Jalan Apas here after Zohor prayers today.

Yesterday Sabah Perakan Malaysia chairman Mohd Ariff Yusoff slammed the action of certain parties who had spread inaccurate information that the teacher from Kelantan had been left at the Tawau Hospital for three months without any family care besides losing his money and mobile phone at the hospital.

Mohd Arif said the information that went viral was not clear, defamatory and embarrassing to many parties, including the teacher’s family members and colleagues.

An identity card showing the name of the deceased and a photo of a man lying on a bed at the Tawau Hospital went viral on social media since two days ago. — Bernama 

