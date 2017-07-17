‘Tea money’ at Malaysia-Thai border formalised as RM3 fee

NST reported that about 5,000 people enter Thailand via Sadao daily, with between RM10,000 and RM12,000 in 'tea money' collected by Thailand immigration officers each day. — Screen capture via Google KUALA LUMPUR, July 17— The THB16 (RM2) payment commonly dubbed “tea money” for Thai passport control officers at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kedah has been replaced with a RM3 entry fee.

Local daily the New Straits Times (NST) reported that car owners driving into Thailand must also pay an additional TNB5 (RM0.60) per passenger.

“Checks at the Sadao-Padang Besar border showed that only Thai currency was accepted for the fee payment at the border checkpoint.

“Travellers who fail to make the payment in baht would be asked to visit a moneychanger near the checkpoint before having their documents verified,” the report added.

NST reported that those entering Thailand by foot or motorcycles need not pay the fee during normal working hours.

Last week, the daily reported Thailand immigration police commissioner Natthathorn Prohsunthorn announcing the end of the “tea money” collections during normal working hours from travellers entering southern Thailand from Malaysia.

