Taxman says collected 15.5pc more from Sabah last year

Sabin said collections in the state last year grew RM532 million to bring its full year total to RM3.96 billion. ― Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, March 13 — Sabah generated a 15.5-per cent increase in tax collections in 2017 or 7 per cent higher than the national average of 8.15 per cent, according to the Inland Revenue Board.

IRB chief executive officer Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah said collections in the state last year grew RM532 million to bring its full year total to RM3.96 billion, compared to RM3.430 billion in 2016.

“The increase was due to various factors such as economic growth in the country as well as heightened awareness from tax payers of the importance of settling their dues,” he said during a media luncheon at a hotel here today.

According to IRB’s data, Sabah accounted for 3.21 per cent of the country’s RM123.23 billion in tax revenue last year, which itself was RM9 billion more than 2016.

For 2018, the IRB is targeting to collect RM4.32 billion from Sabah and RM134.7 billion overall.

“We had to re-strategise after we experienced decreased collections for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016.

“It made us redirect our focus and vision and we concentrated on how to increase compliance and operations,” he said.