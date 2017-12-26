Tawau Puteri Umno chief lodges police report over drug smuggling claims

Since yesterday, three Facebook account holders had posted defamatory remarks against the Tawau Puteri Umno chief and the allegations have also gone viral on WhatsApp. — Reuters picTAWAU, Dec 26 — Tawau Puteri Umno chief, Nazliah Ali today lodged a report at the Tawau district police station over allegations by three Facebook account holders that she was purportedly the woman arrested by the Indonesian authorities for smuggling drugs into that country.

Nazliah said the allegations which had gone viral were slanderous, ill-intentioned and baseless, and which could tarnish her image as Tawau Puteri Umno head and indirectly, the image of the movement and Umno.

“There is no Tawau Umno involved in such a serious crime,” she said, adding that she hoped police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission would investigate and act against the individuals involved.

She was met at the district police headquarters, accompanied by Sabah Puteri Umno vice-chief, Zakiah Kalipunya and about 20 Tawau Puteri Umno members.

Since yesterday, three Facebook account holders under the names, An Ann, Sammy Mohammad Ariffin Khan and Khairul Nizam had posted defamatory remarks against the Tawau Puteri Umno chief and the allegations have also gone viral on WhatsApp.

Nazliah, however, said she did not wish to accuse the opposition to be behind the allegations and left it to the relevant authorities to investigate.

Meanwhile, Tawau district police chief, ACP Fadil Marsus said police had not received any official information from the Indonesian authorities on the arrest of a Malaysian (Tawau) woman over a drug case.

Last Friday, the Tribune News portal reported that the Indonesian authorities foiled an attempt by a woman to smuggle into the republic, about two kilogrammes of syabu through Nusantara Parepare Port in South Sulawesi. — Bernama