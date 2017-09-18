Tawau fisherman denies starting fire that left over 300 homeless

TAWAU, Sept 18 — A local fisherman claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to burning down the house of his landlord.

Syed Idrus Syed Osman, 47, was renting the premises when he allegedly committed the offence at Blok 8, Kampung Titingan on September 5 at 12.30am.

He faces Section 436 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 20 years imprisonment and liable to a fine on conviction.

Judge Indra Ayub set October 26 for case management and for the accused to engage a lawyer. He did not grant any bail. Deputy public prosecutor Wan Muhammad Fitri Wan Azizan represented the prosecution.

The fire also destroyed 64 houses and left more than 300 people homeless. — Bernama