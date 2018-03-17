Tawau Fire Dept, forest rangers search for two missing youths

A team from Tawau Fire and Rescue Station has launched an operation to locate two youths who went missing in the Tawau Hills Park forest reserve. ― Bernama picTAWAU, March 17 ― The Fire and Rescue Department has launched an operation to locate two youths who went missing in the Tawau Hills Park forest reserve last night.

Its operations centre in a statement today said the duo have been identified as Mohd Khairul Siwwes and Hafizan Abdawah, both aged 21.

It said a team from Tawau Fire and Rescue Station went to the location upon receiving a call from the park at 10.20 pmand joined 15 forest rangers in the search around the area.

The operation was suspended at 4.35am and resumed at 6.30am, according to the department. ― Bernama