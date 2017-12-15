Tanjung Sepat murders believed cracked with arrest of deaf-mute suspect

The rubble left behind after the wooden house was torched on Wednesday morning. ― Picture via Fecbook/Info Roadblock JPJ/PolisKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — A deaf and mute man in his 30s was arrested early this morning over a fire in Tanjung Sepat where four murders were also discovered on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old suspect's arrest led police to believe the financial issues he was experiencing were the main motive and trigger behind the incident.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the suspect was the boyfriend of the deceased couple’s daughter, also a deaf and mute aged 30.

Mazlan said according to investigations, it is believed the suspect had gone to the elderly couple’s home that fateful night and asked for a cash loan.

“When the couple refused to give him money, he became enraged and apparently attacked them with a wooden stick and a knife.

“When he realised the victims were unconscious, the suspect supposedly overturned the couple’s motorcycle parked in the porch, and set fire to the fuel spewing out of its tank,” he said.

The fire eventually razed the wooden house during the 5am incident.

Mazlan said the suspect also suffered minor injuries following the incident and sought treatment from a private clinic afterwards.

“The suspect was arrested from a shophouse in Taman Pusat Kepong this morning around 1am, and checks revealed he has no previous criminal records.

“The arrest was made following investigations and information that was channeled by the public,” he said.

Mazlan said police are in the process of obtaining a remand order for the suspect.

In the Wednesday incident, an elderly couple and their two grandchildren were burned beyond recognition, while a 12-year-old was the sole survivor.

Police later found slash and stab wounds on three of four people killed in the incident.

The dead were identified as Lim Mai Shak, 68; Chia Tee Nang, 73; and Chua Yan Bin, three; and another boy who is yet to be positively identified.

The sole survivor of the incident, a 12-year-old boy, was still traumatised from the incident and remains under police protection.