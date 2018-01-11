RM25,000 stolen from Tanjung Rambutan post office

IPOH, Jan 11 — Around RM25,000 in cash was stolen from a post office in Tanjung Rambutan after an early morning break-in today.

Three men are believed to have broken into the post office at around 3am today, stripping off the office’s alarm box and breaking open it’s safe.

The office is located in a row of two-storey shoplots along Jalan Susuran 2, Tanjung Rambutan, and was the only premises in the area to be hit by the burglars.

The burglary was discovered by the post office’s supervisor at around 7.10am today, who found that holes had been cut through the roof and fence.

Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said the 46-year-old supervisor left the office at 7pm on Wednesday, and was the last person to leave the delivery department.

“He was unsure who was the last person to leave the area of the office that had been burgled. However, he also did not know of any suspects who could be involved,” said Mohd Ali in a statement delivered via Whatsapp.

“Based on footage from closed-circuit television cameras, we have identified three male suspects.

“The three men were wearing caps and covered their face.”

Mohd Ali said the post office’s manager had called the Tanjung Rambutan police station, after the office’s alarm went off at around 3am.

“The manager informed the station that the alarm had gone off. However, when the policemen on duty checked on the premise, they did not find anything,” he said.

After examining the scene, police found two sets of fingerprints and some tools used to break into the office—including a grinder and two screwdrivers.

They also found the office’s alarm box thrown in a nearby ditch.

“We believe the suspects entered and exited the office through the holes cut in the fence and roof,” said Mohd Ali.

Based on the supervisor’s statement, Mohd Ali said this was the first time that the post office had been hit by burglars.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code, for house-trespass or housebreaking by night.