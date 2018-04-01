Tanjong Karang PPR will be ready by 2020, says Noh Omar

Tan Sri Noh Omar said PPR project in Tanjong Karang will be completed by 2020. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliTANJONG KARANG, April 1 — The People’s Housing Project (PPR) which the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry had planned to build here, will be completed by 2020, says its minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said the project in Pasir Penambang, would comprise about 1,000 PPR single-storey units and 122 PPR flat units which would be priced much lower than market prices.

“The construction cost of these two projects is RM200 million, and the government has given a substantial subsidy for the construction of the houses for Tanjong Karang residents... the developer has assured that the project which will begin this year, will be completed within three years,” he told reporters after launching a unity programme for Tanjung Karang parliamentary constituency here today.

He said for the flat units, the actual price per unit was RM180,000 but it would be sold at RM35,000.

Noh added that the subsidies which have been channeled by the federal government for the PPR units showed the Barisan Nasional government's continuous commitment in ensuring that the low-income earners could afford to own a house. — Bernama