Tanjong Datu three-cornered fight not our fault, says STAR

STAR president Lina Soo (right) with party's Tanjong Datu by-election candidate Johnny Dom Aput, at a press conference in Kuching February 7, 2017. — Picture by Sulok Tawie KUCHING, Feb 7 — The State Reform Party (STAR) should not be blamed for a three-cornered contest in the Tanjong Datu by-election, its president Lina Soo said today.

She said her party had wanted a straight fight against the state Barisan Nasional (BN).

“All along we thought that Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) was not contesting and that was why we decided to put a candidate as we did not want the state Barisan Nasional to win uncontested,” she told reporters, replying to criticism on social media.

“We were surprised to see that PBDS Baru is putting up a candidate, despite an assurance by its deputy president Patrick Uren that the party would be staying away from the by-election,” she added.

Critics, especially from STAR and PBDS Baru supporters, have been very vocal with their postings on Facebook that the two parties should have discussed and decided on one candidate to avoid a split vote and to reduce the majority vote to be obtained by the state BN.

Soo said STAR and PBDS Baru did not discuss any pact for the by-election.

She added STAR will not withdraw from the by-election, nor ask PBDS Baru to do so.

STAR is fielding its permanent chairman Johnny Dom Aput, 54, while PBDS Baru is nominating Rapelson Richard Hamit, 31, against BN’s Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, the 61-year old widow of former Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, whose death on January 11 prompted the by-election.

Soo said STAR is conducting a low-key door-to-door campaign to garner support for its candidate, out of respect for the late chief minister who had done so much for Sarawak.

“We will be putting up a few banners and billboards to tell the people that we are contesting, but have yet to decide whether to hold public rallies,” she said.

Soo said the outcome of the by-election was a foregone conclusion and that STAR was aiming to reduce BN’s majority.