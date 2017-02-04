Tanjong Datu folk want Adenan’s legacy to continue, says Sarawak CM

Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg (pic) says Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu is the right person to pursue her late husband's vision for the constituency. — Bernama pic LUNDU, Feb 4 ― Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the people of Tanjong Datu wanted the legacy of their former elected representative, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, to continue.

Thus, he was confident that the voters in Tanjong Datu would continue to give strong support to Barisan Nasional (BN) with its candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, who is the Adenan's widow, to be their next representative to the State Assembly.

Abang Johari said he was sure that the people of Tanjong Datu wanted the development plans set by Adenan to be implemented, adding that “Jamilah is the right person to pursue her late husband's vision for the constituency”.

“Jamilah is a very dedicated person and she knows the needs and problems of the people on the ground...she is a grassroots leader and I am very sure that she can pursue what her late husband had planned for Tanjong Datu,” he told reporters after the nomination process for the Tanjong Datu by-election, here, today.

Jamilah is challenged by Sarawak Reform Party's (STAR) Johnny Aput and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru candidate, Raphelson Richard Hamit.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told Bernama that as Jamilah knew the constituency very well as she had always followed her late husband to the area, it would be easier for her to continue with the development plans set by the late chief minister.

“BN is confident of maintaining the big majority in the by-election, but I would like to remind our party machinery not to be complacent.

“They must do their campaigns in full swing in every corner of the constituency,” he said.

Uggah said they must explain to the constituents, the policies and programmes and what the BN government would do to resolve issues affecting the constituency and its people.

Chief political secretary to the chief minister, Abdullah Saidol said BN was not disappointed in not winning the Tanjong Datu seat uncontested.

“Instead, we welcome the two candidates from Sarawak Reform Party (STAR) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru in the spirit of mature democracy,” he said.

Abdullah said the BN machinery headed by Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had been ready for the possibility, and had held several talks and campaign simulations with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) workers in Tanjong Datu.

Besides that, he said, the other BN component parties had also expressed their commitment to assisting the campaign.

Sarawak BN secretary and PBB secretary-general, Datuk Stephen Rundi Utom said the three-cornered fight in the by-election was part of the democratic process and every lawful citizen had the right to participate in any election.

“This one is no different and our party (BN) is always ready for the contest and is confident of winning,” he added. ― Bernama