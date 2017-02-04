Tanjong Datu by-election: Sarawak BN supporters gather for procession to nomination centre

An Election Commission officer does the final preparation at the nomination centre in Lundu. ― Bernama pic LUNDU, Feb 4 ― It is barely 8am but the district mosque compound here is already abuzz with the presence of Barisan Nasional supporters ready to accompany their Tanjong Datu by-election candidate to the nomination centre at Lundu Community Centre.

The nomination centre opens at 9am and although it is too early to tell, there is no indication at this point, that BN would be contesting against other candidates.

The Tanjong Datu by-election was called following the death of Sarawak's fifth Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem from heart complications on January 11 this year at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

The Election Commission has set February 18 as polling day.

Sarawak BN in a meeting on February 1 made the decision to field Adenan's widow, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu as their candidate in the by-election while PKR which contested for the seat in the last State Election opted not to this time.

In the 11th state election in May last year, Adenan, 72, obtained 6,360 votes to win the seat with a majority of 5,892 votes against PKR's Jazolkipli Numan who only secured 468 votes.

About 250 poll workers have been appointed for the by-election process which is estimated to cost RM997,919.

The Tanjong Datu constituency has 9,959 registered voters comprising 9,771 normal voters and 188 early voters.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who arrived in Kuching on Thursday is expected to join the BN supporters in the procession to the nomination centre this morning.

He will be joined by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg as well as other State Cabinet ministers.

The weather as of now is currently fine. ― Bernama